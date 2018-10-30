MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after officers found a possible explosive device in his truck during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.
Murfreesboro police officers first responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2029 South Church St. at 2:40 a.m.
When they arrived, a woman told them she had been assaulted by a man who left in a Ford pickup truck. She reported the man could have an explosive device and weapons with him.
Officers stopped the man, identified as Fermin Viveros Leon, on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 24.
When they searched the vehicle, officers said they found the device.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Special Operations Unit detonated the device. The ATF also assisted with the investigation.
Leon is charged with aggravated domestic assault, driving without a license and possession of explosive components. He is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department on a $50,000 bond.
UPDATE: Police have blocked traffic from both directions playing South Church St in Murfreesboro. They just detonated something and we heard a loud boom. pic.twitter.com/pLgdrr4wYL— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) October 30, 2018
A robotic device is now going around the truck that’s blocking the on ramp to I-24 West from South Church St.THP’S Explosive Ordinance Disposal is on scene pic.twitter.com/S4MVn5Kkd0— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) October 30, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERTI24 on-ramp Westbound (towards Nashville)from S Church Street (Hwy 231S) is currently closed due to a police situation. Estimated re-opening is about an hour. Please re-route to New Salem Hwy— PIO (@MboroPoliceDept) October 30, 2018
I-24 WB on-ramp from South Church Street is CLOSED due to a police situation. Use New Salem Rd or Hwy 96 exit as alternates. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/pzAZLuJUDm— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) October 30, 2018
