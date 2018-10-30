Fermin Viveros Leon

Fermin Viveros Leon is facing multiple charges.

 (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after officers found a possible explosive device in his truck during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Murfreesboro police officers first responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2029 South Church St. at 2:40 a.m.

When they arrived, a woman told them she had been assaulted by a man who left in a Ford pickup truck. She reported the man could have an explosive device and weapons with him.

Officers stopped the man, identified as Fermin Viveros Leon, on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 24.

When they searched the vehicle, officers said they found the device.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Special Operations Unit detonated the device. The ATF also assisted with the investigation.

Leon is charged with aggravated domestic assault, driving without a license and possession of explosive components. He is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department on a $50,000 bond.

