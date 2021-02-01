NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to Metro Police, a dispute over wearing a face mask led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon.
According to police reports, Jerry Cowan and an unidentified victim got into a dispute over Cowan not wearing a face mask in the 100 block of Oak Valley Drive. The victim told police that Cowan pulled a pocket knife, and the victim began to back away. He stated that Cowan then stabbed him in the arm and cut his chin. The victim ran to his fiancé's apartment for help.
Police arrived and headed to the unit that the victim said Cowan lived in. The report states a blood trail led to Cowan's apartment and ended at the door covered in blood. According to the report, officers knocked on the door and gave verbal commands for anyone inside to come out.
The report states officers heard Cowan from inside yelling that officers would have to "kill him and he wasn't going to come out." A woman could also be heard in the apartment telling Cowan to calm down, the report said. The report states that officers heard Cowan scream that "he had something for her." After which, there was a scuffle behind the door. Fearing that the woman might be in trouble, the report states officers kicked down the door.
Officers attempted to use a Taser on Cowan, but the Taser failed, and he began to swing a bat at officers. Eventually, the Taser worked, and officers were able to subdue Cowan.
