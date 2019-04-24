Several police officers and citizens were recognized on Wednesday at the annual Metro Nashville Police Department awards ceremony.
The officers and citizens were honored for their actions in the community.
Nashville Mayor David Briley and Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson spoke and presented the awards.
Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. received an award for tackling the gunman in the deadly shooting last year.
The woman who spotted Travis Reinking, eventually leading to his capture, was also honored.
Anderson said the partnership of our citizens and police make Nashville a better place.
“These are stories about Nashvillians, police officers and citizens alike work together and care for each other, and isn’t that what Nashville is all about,” said Anderson.
The chief also thanks police officers ahead of this week’s NFL Draft. Nearly 400 officers will be working each day of the draft.
