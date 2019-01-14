Heinrich Himmler was a Nazi leader in the German army, considered among those most directly responsible for the holocaust.
William Calley was a U.S. lieutenant convicted of murdering 22 unarmed civilians during the My Lai massacre in Vietnam.
So when Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in court, "His defense is Andrew Delke was following his training, same defense that Himmler used in Nuremberg, Lieutenant Calley used in Vietnam and now Andrew Delke is propounding to this court," police officers were not happy.
"We were disgusted, I mean, police officers serve this community every single day and for somebody to make a comparison of our guardians to Nazis is absolutely unacceptable for a public official," said James Smallwood, the president of the Nashville fraternal order of police.
Monday, for the first time, Chief Steve Anderson weighed in saying, "In the heated drama that courtroom proceedings often create, statements are made that, in retrospect, prove inappropriate. I am confident that, upon reflection, general funk regrets making those comparisons."
However, that doesn't seem to be the case.
Funk didn't apologize, instead his spokesperson said, "General Funk's comments during the preliminary hearing were that individuals are accountable for their actions and cannot assign blame to their superiors or the department as a whole."
"I think that was a bad choice of words," said Dan Grisham, who is a past NAACP president. He's also a nominee for Nashville's new community oversight board.
Grisham said, while he doesn't agree with funks wording, he does agree with the message.
"I think what he was saying is Andrew Delke had the opportunity to make decisions he chose the wrong decision," said Grisham.
A spokesperson for Mayor David Briley's office said, "Mayor Briley fully supports the men and women of MNPD. However, it would be inappropriate for him to comment on an open case as it proceeds through the criminal justice system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.