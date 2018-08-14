Police: Deadly Madison shooting possibly connected to other crimes

Police are continuing to search for two men who may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Madison and could be connected to two other crimes.
Officers responded to the fatal shooting scene on Alta Loma Road near Gallatin Road just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officials told News4 the male victim was found in a ditch on the side of the road.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 31-year-old Kendall Rice was walking to catch the bus to get to work when the gunmen drove up in a dark sedan behind him on Alta Loma Road.
A witness told police that two black men shot Rice and drive off. Rice died at the scene. Police said they believe the suspects stole Rice's personal belongings.
About 15 minutes later, a man was shot at an apartment complex in Madison at 5:15 a.m. The victim was critically injured in the attempted robbery.
A witness told News4 through a translator, “She heard a gunshot go off. So, she peeped out the blinds to see what happened. She saw our neighbor’s car turned on with the door open, and that he was laying down, screaming for help.”
“She’s worried about everyone’s safety that lives here. Because, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. A lot of people wake up around that time and go to work.”
Around 4:45 a.m., two men armed with a rifle tried to rob a man at the Rivergate Meadows apartment complex in Goodlettsville, which is close to where the deadly shooting happened. The victim was able to drive away.
According to Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. Chris Steele, the suspects and the weapon descriptions are similar for all three crimes. Police are investigating the possibility of a connection.
Click here to view an interactive map showing where the crimes occurred.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.
