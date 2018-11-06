NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police reported a fatal car crash near I-40 early this morning.
Authorities say the accident occurred around midnight on Davidson Drive by I-40 near Hapwood.
When the NFD arrived, they reported seeing a red SUV that had rolled over.
There was only one person in the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.