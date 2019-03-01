NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say that one person is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp in East Nashville early Friday morning.
Authorities say a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. saying her friend had been shot behind the TA truck stop near 111 Oldham Street.
Police say they checked the wooded area nearby where there’s a homeless camp and found a man dead from a gunshot wound near railroad tracks.
A witness told police they believed the person who shot the man maybe in the area of the Woodland Street Bridge.
According to police, a K-9 unit and officers searched Woodland Street Bridge, but did not find anyone.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
Near Oldham St. @MNPDNashville are investigating the deadly shooting of a man. A woman called to report @ 2 a.m. More on @WSMV @ 6:30. pic.twitter.com/NaQkjbvCKv— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) March 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.