DAVIDSON CO. (WSMV) - A Davidson County man was arrested and charged with vandalism of a local church.
Police received a vandalism call on Sunday around 5 p.m., at the Charlotte Road Baptist Church on Charlotte Pike.
When officers arrived, church deacon Joseph Estes told them he noticed the lock on the secretary's office door was broken, and materials were scattered throughout the office.
Officers discovered the back kitchen door where the break-in happened had been pried open. The only security camera inside was on the ceiling in the church lobby, and was knocked out of place by Wray. Officers say the building has a large number of outside security cameras, and the footage of one showed Matthew Wray prying open the back kitchen door.
Once inside, Wray is accused of stealing a set of church keys, a bag, a credit card, several checks and an Amazon device.
When Deacon Estes arrived, Wray was seen running away from the building on another exterior camera, and he then got into a church van and drove away.
A lock, door handle and part of the ceiling where the security camera was mounted sustained damaged. Wray was charged with misdemeanor vandalism, 2nd class felony burglary and theft, with a bond set at $37,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.