Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a Metro Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for murder in Massachusetts.

Police said Marvin Veiga was wielding a knife last Saturday here in Nashville along Clarksville Pike. The officer pulled over the driver of a Mercedes whose plates didn’t match the car he was driving.

On Friday, Metro Police released the dashcam footage that shows the tense moments leading up to the fatal shooting. (Warning: The video is graphic and could be disturbing for some.)

A man wanted for a 2020 Massachusetts murder was shot and killed by a Metro Police officer on April 23.

A man wanted for a 2020 Massachusetts murder was shot and killed by a Metro Police officer on April 23.

According to Metro Police, the driver of this white Mercedes didn’t present any issues after being pulled over by Metro Officer Christopher Royer. But, the passenger, who identified as Veiga, did present difficutlies for the officer.

In the video, Veiga instantly jumps out of the white Mercedes with a knife in his left hand. The officer and the driver of the car tell Veiga to drop the knives.

Moments later, shots ring out, leaving the driver of the car in shock. According to police, Veiga was wielding two butcher knives and ran “erratically” towards Officer Royer.

Veiga was indicted on murder and gun charges in March in connection with a shooting death on Oct. 13, 2020. Massachusetts State Police added Veiga to the state’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Most Wanted list on March 18.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The Community Oversight Board will conduct its own investigation.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.