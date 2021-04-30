NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a Metro Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for murder in Massachusetts.

Police said Marvin Veiga was wielding a knife last Saturday here in Nashville along Clarksville Pike. The officer pulled over the driver of a Mercedes whose plates didn’t match the car he was driving.

On Friday, Metro Police released the dashcam footage that shows the tense moments leading up to the fatal shooting. (Warning: The video is graphic and could be disturbing for some.)

According to Metro Police, the driver of this white Mercedes didn’t present any issues after being pulled over by Metro Officer Christopher Royer. But, the passenger, who identified as Veiga, did present difficutlies for the officer.

In the video, Veiga instantly jumps out of the white Mercedes with a knife in his left hand. The officer and the driver of the car tell Veiga to drop the knives.

Moments later, shots ring out, leaving the driver of the car in shock. According to police, Veiga was wielding two butcher knives and ran “erratically” towards Officer Royer.

Veiga was indicted on murder and gun charges in March in connection with a shooting death on Oct. 13, 2020. Massachusetts State Police added Veiga to the state’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Most Wanted list on March 18.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The Community Oversight Board will conduct its own investigation.