NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man driving a stolen truck crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to avoid law enforcement during a 3-county chase.

The pursuit began after a tip was given to the Nashville Police Department about a possible stolen vehicle and trailer. Authorities caught up with the vehicle heading south on Nolensville Rd where a good Samaritan in an unmarked car attempted to block the fleeing truck's escape.

The driver narrowly avoided the traffic stop but not before hitting another vehicle and ramming into a police cruiser. The chase continued into Rutherford County where the Rutherford County Sherriff's office successfully laid spike tracks impaling the truck's tires.

With a Williamson county helicopter and ground units close behind, the driver's tired eventually shred causing the truck to lose control and crash in a ditch near the Marshall County line off Hwy 31-A.

37-year-old Tracy Potts was arrested and awaits trials for three other auto thefts and a list of other traffic violations.

No bystanders or law enforcement were injured in the chase.