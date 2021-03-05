NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man driving a stolen truck crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to avoid law enforcement during a 3-county chase.
The pursuit began after a tip was given to the Nashville Police Department about a possible stolen vehicle and trailer. Authorities caught up with the vehicle heading south on Nolensville Rd where a good Samaritan in an unmarked car attempted to block the fleeing truck's escape.
The driver narrowly avoided the traffic stop but not before hitting another vehicle and ramming into a police cruiser. The chase continued into Rutherford County where the Rutherford County Sherriff's office successfully laid spike tracks impaling the truck's tires.
With a Williamson county helicopter and ground units close behind, the driver's tired eventually shred causing the truck to lose control and crash in a ditch near the Marshall County line off Hwy 31-A.
37-year-old Tracy Potts was arrested and awaits trials for three other auto thefts and a list of other traffic violations.
No bystanders or law enforcement were injured in the chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.