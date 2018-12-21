A metro police officer was running an emergency with lights and sirens on when they collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard Friday morning.
The wreck happened just after 8:00 a.m. Officials with Metro Police say neither the police officer or the driver of the Jeep were injured in the accident.
It is unclear at this time if the driver of the Jeep is facing any charges.
