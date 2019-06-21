NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say two people were critically injured in a stabbing during a robbery at their home on Cherokee Road Friday.
Metro Nashville PD say a white man in his 20s may have stolen the couple's 2010 Gray Toyoyta Camry, with Tennessee tags NP 5937.
If you spot the vehicle, please call Metro PD Communications at 615-862-8600, or call 911.
2 persons on Cherokee Road have been critically injured in an apparent robbery at their home. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. The couple's 2010 Gray Toyota Camry TN Tag NP5937 is missing. If you see it call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 21, 2019
