NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say two people were critically injured in a stabbing during a robbery at their home on Cherokee Road Friday.

Metro Nashville PD say a white man in his 20s may have stolen the couple's 2010 Gray Toyoyta Camry, with Tennessee tags NP 5937. 

If you spot the vehicle, please call Metro PD Communications at 615-862-8600, or call 911.

