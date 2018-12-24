MOUNT JULIET (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet PD is encouraging residents of Boxcroft Circle to stay inside as a "critical incident" is underway, authorities say.
Police say a critical incident is taking place on Boxcroft Circle.
According to a post Mount Juliet PD put on Facebook, residents of Boxcroft Circle are encouraged to stay inside, lock their doors and keep away from windows.
The specifics of this incidents are unclear at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.