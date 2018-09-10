Linda Kee has worked as a crossing guard for Metro Schools in East Nashville for the last four years. She says she's caught more people speeding and using their cell phones now more than ever.
"That’s why they are speeding because they are not paying attention to what they’re doing because they’re not focusing and they’ll tell you that," said Kee.
Tennessee Law requires drivers go 15 miles per hour or slow in a school zone, which is 30 minutes before and after school begins and ends. New this year, drivers can no longer text or talk on their cell phones.
“It’s really scary. That’s why I walk my kids every day. I would never let them walk by themselves,” said Chasity Foster.
Foster says she constantly sees drivers speeding and fiddling with their cell phones behind the wheel in a school zone.
“The kids that are gonna grow up to be senators, the president maybe, you don’t even care you just run right past them. Slow down, it’s not that hard, just slow down,” said Foster.
Another Metro Schools’ crossing guard says he sees police giving out tickets constantly – at least five in the morning and five in the evening at one school alone.
Speeding in a school zone get you at least a $200 fine. Using a cell phone in a school zone is a $50 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.