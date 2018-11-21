HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- Police responded a stabbing this morning outside of a gas station in Hermitage.
According to authorities, a man and a woman were inside a Mapco at 3900 Lebanon Pike at 1:54a.m. when an argument broke out between them and a homeless man.
Police say the store clerk was able to break up the argument and make them leave the store.
Authorities say the homeless man and the couple began walking in opposite directions away from the gas station, when the homeless man suddenly attacked the woman with a knife, cutting her face.
The suspect then reportedly stabbed the woman's boyfriend in the torso.
The couple and the suspect were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
The suspect was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.
