FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department said a suspect wanted in an $80,000 snatch and grab theft from Grogan Jewelers in Cool Springs Galleria has been arrested in Texas.
Jairo Godinez of Smithville, TN reportedly snatched about a dozen tennis bracelets out of the hands of a sales associate. Godinez was booked into the Williamson County Jail on January 12 after investigators tracked him to an address in Dallas, TX.
Officers in Franklin coordinated with Dallas Police who arrested the 19-year-old Godinez when he tried to flee out the back door of a home on December 28. Several tennis bracelets were found on Godinez at the time of his arrest.
Godinez was extradited back to Franklin and charged with felony theft. He remains behind bars on $100,000 bond.
