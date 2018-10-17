COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Cookeville inmate is back in police custody after allegedly escaping from a work crew.
George Elmore, 30, reportedly walked away from his assigned work crew on Scott Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Elmore was captured by 11:40 a.m. after being spotted in the Boatman Street and South Walnut Avenue area.
Elmore was being held at the jail after being arrested on Aug. 25 for DUI and evading arrest.
The Cookeville Police Department said only inmates who are convicted of non-violent crimes are allowed to join work crews.
