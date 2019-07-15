Police lights
Generic photo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a previously-convicted felon who they say went to a woman's house, got into an argument with her and other people at the scene, and then proceeded to shoot at them and her car.

According to arrest records, Lawrence Coulbert Harris arrived at the victim's home on Thursday around 10:20 p.m. with a gun and got into an argument with the victim and a few others also at the scene. During the course of the fight, Harris fired multiple shots at the victim's car striking the windshield and the hood and also began firing shots at everyone at the scene.

Harris reportedly only knew the victim by her nickname, but officers were able to conclude through further investigation that Harris was a possible suspect. Around 6:12 a.m. Friday, the victim identified Harris who shot at her car and at everyone at the scene.

Harris has been previously convicted on multiple felonies, and now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He also faces charges of vandalism, felony weapon possession, assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Bond was set at $52,500.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.