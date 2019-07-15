NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a previously-convicted felon who they say went to a woman's house, got into an argument with her and other people at the scene, and then proceeded to shoot at them and her car.
According to arrest records, Lawrence Coulbert Harris arrived at the victim's home on Thursday around 10:20 p.m. with a gun and got into an argument with the victim and a few others also at the scene. During the course of the fight, Harris fired multiple shots at the victim's car striking the windshield and the hood and also began firing shots at everyone at the scene.
Harris reportedly only knew the victim by her nickname, but officers were able to conclude through further investigation that Harris was a possible suspect. Around 6:12 a.m. Friday, the victim identified Harris who shot at her car and at everyone at the scene.
Harris has been previously convicted on multiple felonies, and now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He also faces charges of vandalism, felony weapon possession, assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Bond was set at $52,500.
