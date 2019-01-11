NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted felon has been arrested again after police say they found drugs and a handgun inside of his car.
Courtney Jordan, 28, is back in custody after allegedly having 5 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of heroin and a loaded pistol in the Nissan Altima that he drove to work.
When he was arrested Thursday, Jordan was free on $42,500 bond after being arrested on New Year's Day. In that case, he is charged with cocaine possession, felon in possession of a handgun, theft and gun possession during the commission of a felony.
Jordan has been convicted of four felony drug charges since 2014.
With his most recent arrest, Jordan is charged with felony drug possession, felon in possession of a handgun and gun possession during the commission of a felony. He is being held on $75,000 bond.
