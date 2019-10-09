WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police have two suspects in custody in connection to two armed robberies and a police pursuit that ended on I-40 Westbound. 

The police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 40 westbound near the Wilson County line by Mount Juliet Road. 

Officials on scene say there could be up to four more suspects still at large. 

Police say the suspects were involved in two armed robberies overnight in downtown Nashville. Two people were robbed in the first incident and one was robbed in the second incident. 

According to police, an officer from the central precinct spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it through several streets and counties. Responding officers chased the vehicle down I-40 eastbound and got on the ramp at Old Hickory Blvd and then drove the wrong way on I-40 westbound. 

The suspects' car crashed into a truck and then they fled on foot; all of them ran into the woods. Police found a shotgun inside the car and the driver of the truck was not injured. 

Residents of the area should be aware of the search going on in the area of I-40, Central Pike, South New Hope Road and Chandler Road. 

Police say they don't think the suspects are in the Mount Juliet city limits. However, they are providing heavier patrols in the Cobblestone Landing, Chandler Pointe and Normandy Heights neighborhoods. 

This is a developing story. News4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when they are made available to us. 

