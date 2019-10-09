WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police have two suspects in custody in connection to two armed robberies and a police pursuit that ended on I-40 Westbound.
Video of one of the suspects caught. See more: https://t.co/p9hdRzblDG@WSMV #nashville #tnnews #breaking pic.twitter.com/X05QCRgfzW— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 9, 2019
The police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 40 westbound near the Wilson County line by Mount Juliet Road.
Officials on scene say there could be up to four more suspects still at large.
Just spoke with a Sgt on scene. He tells me TWO of the suspects are in custody. There could be up to FOUR MORE armed robbery suspects still on the loose. See the map for where they’re looking. See more: https://t.co/p9hdRzblDG@WSMV #nashville #tnnews #breaking pic.twitter.com/ejHvmKlbAv— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 9, 2019
Police say the suspects were involved in two armed robberies overnight in downtown Nashville. Two people were robbed in the first incident and one was robbed in the second incident.
A very long and bright crime scene... Dozens of police are searching for up to 4 men. @MtJulietPolice say they were involved in an armed robbery. I’ve heard the K-9 unit dogs barking. A lot of officers are searching on foot.This affects the 2 right lanes westbound on i40. pic.twitter.com/tTeORoCVPl— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) October 9, 2019
According to police, an officer from the central precinct spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it through several streets and counties. Responding officers chased the vehicle down I-40 eastbound and got on the ramp at Old Hickory Blvd and then drove the wrong way on I-40 westbound.
Lots of new info. Police say 4 suspects were involved with 2 armed robberies downtown. Police chased them to this area... where suspects went on Old Hickory Blvd exit, then the wrong way on i40 W. (Stopped chase then). They bailed from their car after hitting a truck. @WSMV— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) October 9, 2019
The suspects' car crashed into a truck and then they fled on foot; all of them ran into the woods. Police found a shotgun inside the car and the driver of the truck was not injured.
Our officers are assisting @MNPDNashville in the search of armed robbery suspects, who ran on foot from I-40E near county line, after a fleeing vehicle crashed. Residents should be aware of the search in the area of I-40, Central Pike, S New Hope Rd, & Chandler Rd area.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 9, 2019
The search is an area just outside of the city limits, but our officers are providing assistance to help locate the dangerous suspects, keep them out of city, and ensure our community is aware of the active search.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 9, 2019
Residents of the area should be aware of the search going on in the area of I-40, Central Pike, South New Hope Road and Chandler Road.
Police say they don't think the suspects are in the Mount Juliet city limits. However, they are providing heavier patrols in the Cobblestone Landing, Chandler Pointe and Normandy Heights neighborhoods.
Officers are potentially looking for four black male suspects. Some are described as: wearing a grey hoodie (red strips) & light blue jeans, another wearing grey hoodie & khaki pants, another wearing black hoodie & dark jeans, & final one wearing white or khaki jeans.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 9, 2019
This is a developing story. News4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when they are made available to us.
