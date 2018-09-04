The murders of three people in Nashville remain unsolved, but police said the investigations are still very active.

Last month two men robbed, shot and killed Kendall Rice in Madison as he was walking to catch his bus to get to work.

Just days later, Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio were gunned down outside an East Nashville bar.

Lacory Lytle and Demontrey Logsdon were named persons of interest in the murders.

The two men have been in jail since late August on on other charges, but not in the murders.

Lytle is being held for fraudulent use of a credit card, which were stolen from Teal and Sarrantonio prior to their deaths.

Logsdon has been charged with the theft of a car.

As the weeks tick on, no formal murder charges have been filed in connection with the crime spree.

News4 asked the District Attorney’s office and Metro Police on Tuesday when murder charges may be filed in the case.

“Nothing is pending yet. We are processing, analyzing evidence,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.

“Work continues. The investigation is active. Detectives doing follow ups on leads,” Metro Police said in a statement.

Bottom line from law enforcement to prosecutors is they want this to be an iron clad case before murder charges are filed.