It's been a deadly week in Nashville. Metro police are working to connect the dots between a string of violent crimes in East Nashville and Madison.
Early Tuesday morning, two men robbed, shot and killed a man on his way to work.
Now, police believe the two suspects are responsible for a series of other robberies that same morning -- all within a half hour of each other.
Then on Friday, there was a fatal shooting outside of The Cobra in East Nashville where a man and woman were shot and killed.
In both cases, suspects were driving a newer model, dark-colored sedan when they robbed the victims.
Police also said at least one of the suspects has shoulder-length dreadlocks.
Chief Anderson this morning chaired a briefing with the team investigating Friday's murders of a man & woman outside Cobra Bar & last Tue's murder of a man on Alta Loma Rd. Strong leads are being actively pursued. pic.twitter.com/2wcAjbg59o— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2018
In response to these deadly crimes, Metro's Madison and East Precincts have put more officers on the streets in the areas where the fatal shootings occurred.
"We know that Nashville neighborhoods throughout the city want to help us in getting these two killers off the streets," said Don Aaron, public information officer for MNPD. "Frequently, these suspects involved in crimes such as this talk - they talk amongst themselves, they talk amongst their friends, they talk amongst their associates. If anyone hears talk of persons involved in this, call Crime Stoppers, please."
The increased patrols continued through the weekend and will likely continue until the suspects are caught.
Victims and witnesses in four other shootings and robberies have shared similar stories to the ones that took place this week.
Officials said both precincts are working closely together because they believe all these crimes could be connected.
Police are also checking surveillance video in the areas surrounding the crime scenes.
"If businesses at those times of night see anything suspicious or suspicious behavior, please give us a call," said East Precinct Commander David Imhof.
While there has been an overall decline in crime in Nashville, there has been an upward tick in violent crimes over the last few years.
According to Metro Police's crime map, more than 900 crimes were committed in the Nashville area in the last seven days. Of those crimes, about a third of them were violent crimes like homicides, assaults and robberies.
BREAKING: The two murderers who killed a man and woman outside Cobra Nashville bar, 2511 Gallatin Ave, at 3:26 a.m. today during a robbery fled in this small Chevy car. Any information? Please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/rXKtzd0FG1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 17, 2018
