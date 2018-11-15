NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after at least four Nashville schools received threats on Thursday morning.
The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department are investigating the threats. Metro Police confirms all four threats were bomb threats.
A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said all of the threats were received by the OEM 911 Center.
Students at Stratford High School in East Nashville and at Maplewood High School in north Nashville were briefly evacuated Thursday but returned inside after officials cleared the area.
East Nashville Magnet High School and East Nashville Magnet Middle School have also received threats. It's not clear if an evacuation has taken place at those locations.
