NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police confirm an active investigation is underway into a licensed massage therapist that has been the subject of ten 911 calls from women.
Citing the active investigation, a metro police spokeswoman said they could not elaborate further on what is said in the calls but confirmed they were all about Tarek Mentouri.
Mentouri works at Metro Mesmerizing and Medical Massage in North Nashville.
Three women confirmed to News4 Investigates that they filed police reports about Mentouri.
All agreed to speak with us but asked that we not use their names for fear of Mentouri tracking them down.
"Lynn" said she went to get a message and was stunned when Mentouri put his mouth on her feet.
"I felt his hot breath on my toes and then, I felt his tongue touch my toes. But, then I flinched and I kicked him," she said.
"Emily" said when she went for a job interview for his assistant, she was surprised when he began rubbing her shoulders and feet.
"He took his hands of my feet and he said he was going to admire them. That's when his hands moved down to his genitals and he started touching himself," she said. "I think he's a predator. He's using this job interview to lure young people."
"Leah" said when she went for a massage, she felt Mentouri place his testicles on her arm.
"He's firmly massaging both of my hips, so I can feel his hands and arms, and his testicles touched my arms. I immediately recoiled. And he said, oh, that's my arm," she said.
"Leah" said she immediately left and called 911.
Mentouri agreed to answer questions from News4 Investigates from what he described as an out-of-state location.
"I completely deny the accusations," Mentouri said. "I won the lottery, and they are trying to do what they can to get a cut of some of my money."
"I've spoken to these women and none of them mention you winning the lottery," said News4 Investigates.
"Duh. That would blow their cover," Mentouri said.
"I find it hard to believe these women would go to this length - file these police reports - to try and get your lottery money," said News4 Investigates.
"People have done it unfortunately," Mentouri said.
"These women don't know each other. They're all making similar claims. Doesn't that seem to indicate something went wrong?" asked News4 Investigates
"If anything I see a lot of differences in the accusations," Mentouri said.
When told of his lottery claims, the women said they don't believe he won the money and want nothing from him, except for to stop giving massages.
"This guy has a problem and he at least needs to not be practicing," "Emily" said.
Mentouri said he is not sexually attracted to women and is not a threat to the public.
He declined to say how much money he won, yet he shows himself on social media in front of a poster in a gas station that reads that a winning lottery ticket was sold there.
News4 Investigates reached out to the state lottery board to try and confirm if Mentouri won and we are awaiting a call back.
"Leah" said she did file a complaint with the state board of massage licensure.
A spokeswoman for the state health department said she could not comment on whether or not they were investigating.
