NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting in Joelton.
Police say one person is deceased on the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim is known to both victims and is in custody at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and News4 will bring you updates as they are made available.
