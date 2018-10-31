Janelle Erdman, missing since Oct. 30, 2018

Janelle Erdman was found at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

 (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department has located a teenager who was reported missing.

The search began after 16-year-old Janelle Erdman did not return home from school on Tuesday.

Police confirmed Erdman was found at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional details about the incident were not released.

