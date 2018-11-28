COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help in locating missing 14-year-old Aleane Mae Paynes.
She is a black female with red dye highlights in her hair.
Paynes is 4'11" and weighs 114 lbs.
She was last seen by her father near Mt. Cove Road around 8 p.m. last night.
Anyone with additional information on where Aleane Mae Paynes might be should contact Columbia PD immediately at 931-388-2727.
