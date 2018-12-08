COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Friday night, according to police.
Officers with the Columbia Police Dept. responded to a residence on the 100 block of Sam Davis Road around 5:20 p.m. on Friday evening after a report of an unresponsive female.
Officers found 40-year-old Barbara Ludwig deceased at the scene when they arrived.
After a preliminary investigation, CPD detectives determined that Ludwig died due to strangulation.
The woman's husband, 42-year-old Richard A. Ludwig, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.
Ludwig is in custody at the Maury County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Police said their investigation into the incident remains active & ongoing.
