LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement have closed down Lawrenceburg's downtown square as part of an investigation into a stabbing on Sunday night.
Lawrenceburg Police officers, city firefighters, and Lawrence County EMS crews were called to the public square just after 6 p.m.
Officers found a person suffering from a knife wound.
Police said the victim was flown to the hospital.
Access to the square remains closed while investigators are on the scene.
