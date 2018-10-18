Police shut down the Demonbreun Street bridge Thursday afternoon after discovering a suspicious bag.
Officials tell News4 that a black duffel bag was on the bridge for multiple hours Thursday.
Witnesses say that in addition to motorists, pedestrians were rerouted.
Around 6:00 p.m., Police removed the bag from the scene.
