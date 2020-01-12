CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say a man has turned himself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in connection to an overnight shooting that injured three people.
Police say 49-year-old Eric Lee Hoosier shot three people at around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fort Campbell Blvd.
Hoosier got into an argument with some other men inside of a club which then escalated into three men, ages 60, 44 and 46 being shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time. All three men were taken to Nashville area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.
Hoosier, also known as "Pancake", has three aggravated assault and possession of a firearm warrants on file.
