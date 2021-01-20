FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after leading multiple agencies on a cross-county chase.
Franklin Police say that a suspect who fled from Metro Nashville Police made his way into Franklin Wednesday afternoon. Officers with FPD tried pulling the suspect over near downtown, but the driver managed to evade the officers.
A short time later, the suspect crashed into four vehicles including two Franklin Police cars and a fence before being boxed in and taken into custody by Franklin officers.
Police say that no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.