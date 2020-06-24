Police chase ends in crash on I-65 ramp in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp to I-65 North at Moore’s Lane Wednesday morning.

Police told News4 Williamson County Sheriffs pursued a fleeing driver in Franklin Wednesday morning. Police said a patrol car was used to stop the woman's vehicle on the ramp.

An unmarked police car and the woman's vehicle were towed from the scene. The windows on the woman’s vehicle were blown out, with glass and a door handle on the on-ramp.

State Troopers are currently investigating the crash.

