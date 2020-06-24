FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp to I-65 North at Moore’s Lane Wednesday morning.
Police told News4 Williamson County Sheriffs pursued a fleeing driver in Franklin Wednesday morning. Police said a patrol car was used to stop the woman's vehicle on the ramp.
This was where a police chase ended.
THP says a woman was fleeing from Williamson County Sheriffs Office.
Police were chasing the female driver and stopped her with a patrol car at Moore’s Lane on the ramp to I-65 north.@WSMV https://t.co/A78fpAtBBV
An unmarked police car and the woman's vehicle were towed from the scene. The windows on the woman’s vehicle were blown out, with glass and a door handle on the on-ramp.
State Troopers are currently investigating the crash.
