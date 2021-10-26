NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people are in custody after a multi-county chase ended in Nashville Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol began chasing the vehicle in Wilson County. They believed the vehicle had people inside responsible for an incident the night before in Nashville.
The vehicle crashed on Donelson Pike at I-40 westbound and six people fled the car. Authorities were able to take all six into custody without incident. THP will be issuing evading charges for fleeing the initial traffic stop attempt.
One bystander's vehicle was hit as the pursuit ended, but everyone is expected to be okay.
