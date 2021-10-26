Police pursuit ends on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people are in custody after a multi-county chase ended in Nashville Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol began chasing the vehicle in Wilson County. They believed the vehicle had people inside responsible for an incident the night before in Nashville. 

The vehicle crashed on Donelson Pike at I-40 westbound and six people fled the car. Authorities were able to take all six into custody without incident. THP will be issuing evading charges for fleeing the initial traffic stop attempt. 

One bystander's vehicle was hit as the pursuit ended, but everyone is expected to be okay. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.