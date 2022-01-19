NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An officer charged a 45-year-old man Tuesday after he hit and shot hit sister.
According to a court affidavit, Aljuando Dieardrae Hines, 45, got into a fight with his sister the quickly escalated. Officials reported that Hines hit his sister, Makia Hines, with a baseball bat then proceeded to pull out a fun and shoot her multiple times.
Officers responded to the shooting located at 110 Neill Ave. The affidavit said when officers questioned Hines about what the argument was about, he refused to respond. His sister was not able to respond because she was unconscious.
The victim was transported to the hospital when her mother provided officers with the account of what happened. Police have not released that information.
The affidavit said officers charged Hines with aggravated assault.
