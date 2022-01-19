LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – La Vergne High School resource officers charged a student Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a girl after a ballgame Tuesday.
SRO Matthew Arrington said the victim was visibly shaken after the incident Tuesday. She told Arrington that she was talking to a boy when her ex-boyfriend and three other people pulled up after the ballgame at Smyrna High School.
Captain Brad Harrison said she reported one of the people in the car has what appeared to be a long gun. The suspects then left the scene.
Officials said SROs interviewed the suspect at La Vergne High School and Arrington charged the juvenile with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault. He has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
SROs located the pellet gun believed to be at a friend’s garage officials said.
Patty Oeser, Rutherford County Schools’ Safe Schools director, said, “The sheriff’s office worked quickly with our administrators to investigate this situation and to ensure the safety of everyone who was involved. We appreciate how smoothly the operation was conducted.”
Officials also said in addition to the criminal charges, the student who made the threat now faces disciplinary action by the school district.
(0) comments
