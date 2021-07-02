WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a "lookalike bomb" was placed in an outdoor trashcan on Tuesday afternoon in Franklin.

Franklin Police say they found the fake bomb outside of the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Lane near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road.

The facility was reportedly evacuated and locked down as a THP bomb squad worked to clear the device that was later identified as a hoax.

Officials say detectives are investigating several leads in the case. A cash reward is now being offered for information in this incident.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.