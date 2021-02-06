A carjacking suspect released from jail in December was arrested again Saturday for robbing five people in South Nashville. The robberies occurred on Friday night.
Police say 18-year-old Keydre Tidwell was arrested for robbing five different people and could possibly be linked to even more robberies. Tidwell is currently charged with robbing a man who was in his car Friday evening.
The man told police that Tidwell opened his door and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. When the victim refused, he was pistol whipped. Tidwell made off with the victim's phone and some cash.
Tidwell is also charged with robbing a woman who was sitting in her car on Ocala Drive on Friday night. The victim had just arrived home and was checking her phone when she heard a knock on the window. She looked to see Tidwell holding a gun. He robbed her of her phone, keys and some other items.
Saturday, one of the victims told police her phone was sending a signal from a home on Artelia Drive. Police went to the home and Tidwell answered the door. During the execution of a search warrant, officers found phones and property that were taken during the Friday night robberies.
Tidwell has been charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and once count of theft of a firearm.
In December 2020, Tidwell was arrested for carjacking a man on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. He was captured after bailing out of the car and a lengthy foot pursuit.
