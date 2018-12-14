HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a gas station with two young girls inside.
Police say around 1a.m., a woman with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old inside her car pulled into the Mapco at 5756 Old Hickory Blvd.
She parked the car and left the keys inside.
When the she was inside the gas station, the suspect stole the car with the two children inside, authorities say.
Police say dispatch received a call a few minutes later from someone saying a car was stopped in the middle of Scotts Creek Circle.
A K-9 unit was called in, but wasn't able to track the suspect.
Police are still searching for the suspect near Scotts Creek Circle.
Police say people living in the area should be on the lookout for anything suspicious.
