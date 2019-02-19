MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police were able to track down a car burglary suspect after a foot pursuit in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to investigate a vehicle break-in around 8:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bradberry Drive. Witnesses told police that the suspect ran into the woods.
The Murfreesboro Police Department's K-9 officers were able to track the man down about 3 miles from the crime scene. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office helped take him into custody.
Police said they were able to recover a weapon that they believe was stolen from the vehicle.
Several nearby schools underwent precautionary lockdown procedures until the suspect was arrested.
