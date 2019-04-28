WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have apprehended a 25-year-old Westmoreland man suspected of killing seven people and critically injuring another.
TBI identified the suspect as Michael Cummins. A member of Cummins' family told News4 that Cummins is suspected of murdering his parents, two family friends, and a neighbor.
On Sunday afternoon, the TBI confirmed a sixth and seventh death in the homicide case, but it is unclear Cummins' relationship with those victims.
The family member also told News4 that Cummins beat his grandmother “nearly to death” Saturday. She is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Cummins’ parents lived with their family friends. His relationship with the fifth victim, killed at a separate scene, is unknown.
UPDATE: We are now confirming a sixth fatality in this ongoing homicide investigation. The body of a fifth victim was found during the ongoing effort to process the Charles Brown Road scene. Efforts to identify all of the victims remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n9Lgmrz3av— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019
UPDATE: Our Forensic Scientists, processing the scene on Charles Brown Road, have found a sixth body in the home. This brings the total to seven deaths and one critical injury. Efforts to identify the victims remain ongoing at this time. pic.twitter.com/8LU6cV9MhF— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019
Cummins was shot by law enforcement officers late Saturday night during his capture. He is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital. He has not been discharged. Once released, he will be served his outstanding warrants and will be taken into custody.
The investigation began when a family member called 911 after finding the four bodies at the Charles Brown Road home. A fifth person at the home was taken to a local hospital.
A short time later, authorities learned of another crime scene at the home on Luby Brown Road where one person was found dead.
On Sunday, TBI confirmed that two additional victims were discovered at Charles Brown Road scene bring the total number of people killed to seven.
The TBI, using its aircraft, located Cummins in a creek bed about one mile from the Charles Brown Road scene. More than a dozen officers from the Sumner County joint SWAT team went to the location, where they encountered Cummins.
Cummins allegedly produced a weapon and at least one officer shot him.
The TBI said more than 150 law enforcement officials from multiple agencies were searching for Cummins.
Authorities did not release the name of the victims pending notification of next-of-kin.
