NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have captured an escaped teenager after he crashed a carjacked Toyota Camry he was driving.
According to police, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers were in the area of West Trinity Lane and Whites Creek Pike Thursday night.
They then saw a white Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate. The car was taken during a carjacking Tuesday night from an apartment complex on Belle Valley Drive in West Nashville.
Police pursued the car and saw it crash at the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Buena Vista Pike. Police searched the Camry and found a Glock 9 millimeter pistol with a round chambered and a 13 round magazine. A computer check revealed the gun was stolen out of Indianapolis. Police also found a black ski mask in the car.
The driver was identified as 16-year-old Lacories Howse who escaped from the TrueCore facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike on July 25. Another 16-year-old was in the car with Howse; the 16-year-old was also wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.
Howse and his passenger were treated for minor injuries after the crash and have been booked into Juvenile detention on new charges related to the pursuit and possession of the stolen gun.
Detectives are still investigating whether Howse and his passenger were involved in a carjacking Tuesday night.
Police say two 21-year-olds were returning to their apartment with a pizza. Two teens armed with pistols then robbed them of their belongings and the Toyota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.