FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police have captured the man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman outside a Cool Springs business on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to 730 Cool Springs Blvd. at 10:40 a.m. after the suspect punched and slapped the victim in the parking lot as she was gathering belongings from her car.
He stole her purse and then used the victim’s stolen credit cards at nearby stores.
Police have not yet identified the suspect. In a tweet, they thanked the Murfreesboro Police Department for their assistance in the case.
. #BREAKING: This morning’s robbery & assault suspect has been identified and captured. Special thanks to @MboroPoliceDept for their incredible partnership and a job well-done! More information about this suspect will be released later this evening.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 28, 2019
