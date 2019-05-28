Franklin assault suspect - 5/28/19

Police said the man pictured is the suspect in an attack and robbery of a woman outside a Cool Springs business on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police have captured the man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman outside a Cool Springs business on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to 730 Cool Springs Blvd. at 10:40 a.m. after the suspect punched and slapped the victim in the parking lot as she was gathering belongings from her car.

He stole her purse and then used the victim’s stolen credit cards at nearby stores.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. In a tweet, they thanked the Murfreesboro Police Department for their assistance in the case.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.