NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis of Metro Police data shows officers have responded to more than 4,000 calls of fights, assaults and disorderly people in the city’s entertainment district between June 2017 and June 2019.

The News4 Investigates analysis found that the number of fights hasn’t increased but remained steady each year.

Police to increase presence in downtown entertainment district Metro Police have heard the complaints and are taking action.

The analysis comes as Metro Police vows to increase patrols on weekends, adding 17 officers to patrol on the nights when crowds are the highest.

911 calls and data reviewed by News4 Investigates found the one block area of Broadway between Third and Fourth avenues had the most calls of assaults, fights and disorderly persons.

Two bars in that block have the most 911 calls.

According to the analysis, Tequila Cowboy had the most with 192 calls in that time period. Honky Tonk Central had nearly as many with 182 calls.

News4 Investigates shared the finding with a manager of Tequila Cowboy, but he did not respond to requests for an interview.

Sean Marshall, who handles special events for Honky Tonk Central, did not dispute our findings, saying his staff is often having to handle fights on the outside corner of the bar.

“We pride ourselves in having one of the safest, most fun venues in Nashville,” Marshall said.

“How can you be the safest, if you've got the second highest fights and assaults?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I don't want to get into the details on this, but I'm not sure if the other places have the directive - as the police have requested us, to call,” Marshall said.

Marshall said police have asked him to call each time there is a fight to prove that more officers are needed downtown.

“So is the solution, just hire more bouncers?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I don't think so. We have adequate security. The solution is more officers on the street,” Marshall said.

The News4 Investigates analysis showed the location with the most calls for fights, assaults and disorderly persons isn’t a honky tonk, it’s the McDonalds at 1201 Broadway.

That location had 364 calls in that time period.

No one from McDonalds Corporation responded to our email for comment.