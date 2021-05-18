RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police were called on Rutherford County School parents after they made their way into the school district's central office on Wednesday, May 12 and it was all shown on camera.
A YouTube video showed a handful of parents at the Rutherford County School Board building.
Adam Williams, a parent in the video, told News4 the group was there to speak with the superintendent after their emails went unanswered
“It’s not a mask protest. We aren’t protesters. We are a group of parents who went up there to talk — to address our grievances with the school superintendent,” Williams said. “We are not against the mask. We are pro medical choice. We just want to put the medical decision for children back in the hands of parents."
The video showed a parent trying to talk to someone through a speaker box outside the central office building and later showed the parents being let into the building.
“We were talking to a speaker box and was difficult to hear,” Williams said. “They were not going to let us in. An employee got impatient with them at the box. She scanned her badge and that opened up the door. She held the door and we followed her in."
Once inside, in the video you can hear the group and what seems to be school staff members having an exchange.
At one point during the video, the superintendent comes out and tells them they have to leave or they’ll be arrested. Police were then called to the board building.
“He came out of the hallway rather aggressively as you can see on the video,” Williams said.
He went on to say there were about three men, five women, and four children at the central office building.
News4 reached out to the Rutherford County school board for comment. They sent the following statement:
On Tuesday May 11, a group of approximately 10-15 individuals made unauthorized entry into the Rutherford County Schools’ central office. The building utilizes a buzzer system for visitors but these individuals followed an employee into the building instead of using the proper procedures.
The group did not have an appointment with anyone and began questioning the front switchboard operator about the district’s mask policy, which was affirmed by the elected School Board in April. It is worth noting that the mask requirement for schools is already scheduled to expire on May 27.
The director of schools responded to the lobby and asked the group to step outside. Some members of the group were being confrontational and using profanity. In the event our safety protocols are breached, one of our emergency procedures would include calling the local police. The Murfreesboro Police Department was contacted for assistance and the group did eventually move outside, where the director continued to talk with them about their concerns.
Williams said he doesn’t believe their concerns were heard. He said they went to the school district's Central Office with a ruling from a Williamson County Judge that said schools can’t mandate masks on children.
“They tried to deflect things when they did not want to address what we wanted to speak about. So getting us out of the building was their main concern,” Williams said. “We’re getting a lot of fingers pointing back and forth. Maybe we can get some better answers if some school board members would respond to our emails,” he added.
Williams said he has a 7-year-old son and they had a religious exemption for him at the beginning of the year for wearing a mask but it wasn’t recognized by the school, so he instead homeschooled his son.
The video ends with parents outside talking to the superintendent.
News4 asked Williams if the incident could have played out differently.
“There’s a million other ways it could be handled. I believe they tried to handle it the right way at the end by coming outside and speaking to us. Things calmed down tremendously at that point,” Williams said.
Williams told News4 the superintendent also pulled him aside and they spoke privately, not on camera.
“That interaction ended with a handshake, not violent at all. We set up a time to meet — possibly this Friday,” Williams said.
The Rutherford County School District says its mask mandate expires on May 27.
