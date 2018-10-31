Janelle Erdman, missing since Oct. 30, 2018

Erdman was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with Central High School written on the front. If you see her or know where she is, call Columbia PD immediately. 

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV)- Columbia Police need your help in locating missing 16-year-old, Janelle Erdman. 

Erdman did not return home from school yesterday.

She is a white female, 5 ft. tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with "Central High School" written on it. 

If you have any information on Janelle's whereabouts, please call Columbia Police Department Dispatch: (931)-388-2727, or email their SAFE tip email at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

