COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV)- Columbia Police need your help in locating missing 16-year-old, Janelle Erdman.
Erdman did not return home from school yesterday.
She is a white female, 5 ft. tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with "Central High School" written on it.
If you have any information on Janelle's whereabouts, please call Columbia Police Department Dispatch: (931)-388-2727, or email their SAFE tip email at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.