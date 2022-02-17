Drugs, money, and guns recovered in Murfreesboro

Narcotics detectives seized a felony amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, a pound of marijuana, Xanax pill, oxycodone, and Amphetamine pills. Detectives also recovered pipes, baggies, and digital scales used for consumption and resale. Also taken in the raid were four firearms, ammunition, $9,145 cash, and a 2013 Toyota pickup.

 Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police arrested a mother and son duo for drug and gun possession on Monday.

MPD’s Gang Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Dudley Street and found 41-year-old Maria Martinez and her son, 20-year-old Luis Martinez, to be in possession of felonious amounts of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, detectives seized large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, a pound of marijuana and prescription pills. Pipes, baggies and digital scales were also confiscated in the apartment.

Additionally, four guns with ammunition and over $9,000 in cash were taken in the raid, police said.

Maria is facing multiple felony charges of drug possession for manufacturing, delivery or sale. Luis is charged with misdemeanor simple possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

MPD continues to investigate and believe there could be a possible gang connection to the arrests.

