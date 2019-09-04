NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly chased his brother out of the house with a meat cleaver.
On Tuesday, Metro Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of Cooper Terrace in response to a domestic disturbance. The victim told told police he tried to intervene between his mother and his brother's fiancee who were fighting.
The victim said his brother, Shawn L. Wilson, ran to the kitchen and grabbed a meat cleaver and chased him out of the house. Wilson said he grabbed a knife and chased the victim out of the house because he thought his fiancee was being threatened by him.
The brother's fiancee told investigators she was not afraid of the victim.
Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.