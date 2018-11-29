TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A body was found in Trigg County, KY on Wednesday.
Police say the body was discovered off Buffalo Road by coroner, John Mark Vinson.
The body has not yet been identified.
An autopsy is scheduled this morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
This case in currently under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
Stay with News4 for more details as this story unfolds.
