TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A body was found in Trigg County, KY on Wednesday.
Police say the body was discovered off Buffalo Road by coroner John Mark Vinson.
Police identified the body as Keith "Joey" Hayes, a 35-year-old from Hopkinsville.
A preliminary autopsy showed Hayes died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was reported missing since November 27 out of Christian County.
This case in currently under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
KSP believes that although this is anisolated incident, Hayes' death was not a random act of violence.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-900-222-5555.
